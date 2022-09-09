Google Doodle pays tribute to Queen’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Elizabeth II has died. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away peacefully at her Balmoral estate on Thursday 8 September.

Since the announcement was made at just after 6.30pm on Thursday evening, the public, along with brands, and public figures have all taken a moment to pay respect to Her Majesty.

The latest company to do so is Google. On Friday (9 September) the tech giant removed its daily-changing Doodle and replaced its usually colourful logo with a grey hue instead.

The search engine also included a black ribbon on its landing page, to mark the Queen’s death.

The change comes as the UK enters a weeks-long period of mourning, as is customary after a monarch’s death.

This morning, Buckingham Palace revealed that it was King Charles III’s wish that the period of national mourning would extend to seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

It has not yet been announced when the Queen’s funeral will be, but it is expected to be held on either the 18 or 19 September, as it is traditionally held 10 days after the monarch’s death.

(Google)

Google is just one of a number of brands and businesses who are paying tribute to Her Majesty.

Burberry announced on Thursday evening that it would no longer hold its London Fashion Week show, which was scheduled for 17 September, out of respect for the Queen.

Selfridges has also closed its doors today (Friday 9 September) as a mark of respect for the Queen, and will reopen its doors on the weekend.