Royal Family shares guide to mourning after Queen’s death

Buckingham Palace has released its official mourning guidelines following the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old.

The royal family has now released its “Mourning and Condolence arrangements at the Royal Residences” guide which details what will happen in the weeks following the monarch’s death.

It states that a period of Royal Mourning will be “observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties”.

It adds that His Majesty King Charles III has stated that a “period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.”

The guidelines also include details on the flags at the royal residences, a royal gun salute, closure of royal residences, flora tributes, and the book of condolences.

Royal Gun Salute

There will be a Royal Gun Salute held today (Friday 9 September) in two locations across London at 1pm BST.

These locations will be Hyde Park by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

One round will be fired for each year of the Queen’s life.

Flags at royal residences

Flags at royal residences were lowered to half mast on Thursday, and will remain half-masted until 8am on the final day of Royal Mourning.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Signing the Queen’s book of condolence

While there are no Book of Condolences at royal residences, an online Book of Condolence has been opened for the public to leave messages in. Find out how to sign it here.

Closure of royal residences

Buckingham Palace has said royal residences will remain closed until after the Queen’s funeral.

It added: “This includes The Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh. Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, The Queen’s private estates, will also close for this period. In addition, Hillsborough Castle, The Sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland, will be closed.”

Floral tributes at royal residences

(AP)

The palace has released the following guidance for well-wishers who would like to leave floral tributes outside one of the royal residences.

Buckingham Palace: Members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks.

Members of the public will be guided to lay floral tributes at dedicated sites in The Green Park or Hyde Park. Flowers left outside the gates of Buckingham Palace will be moved to The Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks. Further guidance will be issued by The Royal Parks. Windsor Castle: Floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

Floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the Castle every evening, and placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive. Sandringham Estate: Members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

Members of the public are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates. Balmoral Castle: Floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate.

Floral tributes can be left at the Main Gate. Palace of Holyroodhouse: Members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.

Members of the public are encouraged to give floral tributes to the Wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the Forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace. Hillsborough Castle: Floral tributes may be laid on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.

