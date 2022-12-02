Jump to content

‘I had to do everything to protect my family’ reveals Harry in Netflix tell-all documentary

‘When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?’ Meghan asks in the trailer

Nicole Vassell
Friday 02 December 2022 06:33
Harry and Meghan teaser trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exclusive documentary series.

Titled Harry and Meghan, the series will stand as Prince Harry and Meghan’s telling of their side of the story after several tumultuous years in the public eye.

The couple infamously took a step back from life as working royals in early 2020, before emigrating to the United States.

In 2021, they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about their experiences, which resulted in much public debate about racism within the royal institution.

The trailer begins with an off-screen interviewer asking: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

After a pause, we hear Prince Harry respond: “No-one sees what's happening behind closed doors.

Later in the teaser, he speaks again, telling the interviewer: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Finally, we hear Meghan’s voice towards the end of the teaser. The former Suits star asks: “When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Meghan and Harry

The series is described as follows: “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The series is helmed by Liz Garbus, who has won two Emmys for her direction of What Happened, Miss Simone? and Ghosts of Abu Ghraib.

Harry and Meghan will be out on Netflix in the coming months.

