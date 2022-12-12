Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle has said that she was “fed to the wolves” in a clip from a forthcoming episode of Harry & Meghan.

Volume two of the Netflix docuseries is dropping on the streaming service this Thursday (15 December).

The first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary were released last Thursday (8 December).

In the official trailer for the second half of the couple’s six-episode docuseries, Meghan says in voiceover: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves; I was being fed to the wolves.”

Though it remains unclear what Meghan could be referring to in the clip, it might be a reference to the tabloid media’s treatment of the couple, which is a strong theme throughout the first three episodes of the series.

“Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were,” Meghan continues in the trailer’s narration.

“I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when did,” adds Prince Harry.

Later, an interviewee in the documentary tells the camera: “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate information.” At that point, the clip shows a photograph of Buckingham Palace.

The trailer ends with Prince Harry telling the interviewer: “I’ve always felt that this was a fight worth fighting for.”

The docuseries shares unseen images of the couple (PA)

In volume one of Harry & Meghan, the couple shared revelations about their first date, Meghan’s first meeting with the royal family and her experiences of racism in the UK.

Prince Harry also discussed the paparazzi’s treatment of his mother, the late Princess Diana, saying that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”.

In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, shortly after stepping down as working members of the royal family. The partnership – in collaboration with the royal couple’s production company, Archewell Productions – is set to include documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Harry & Meghan is described by Netflix as follows: “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Volume two will be released on Thursday 15 December.