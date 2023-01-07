Harry addresses Prince Andrew scandal in new book, reports claim

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has reportedly addressed the scandal involving “Uncle Andrew” in his leaked book Spare.

Excerpts from Harry’s “personal and moving” autobiography were published in the UK press after copies of the memoir were accidentally put on sale in Spanish book shops on 5 January – before the official release date on 10 January.

The ghostwritten book, published by Penguin Random House, reportedly includes details about a physical altercation between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

Other claims include the “ill-judged” revelation Harry had killed 25 people during military service in Afghanistan, that King Charles feared Harry’s “novel and resplendent” wife Meghan Markle would “overshadow him”, and that his role as best man in William’s wedding was a “bare-faced lie”.

According to US Weekly, which said it had obtained a copy of the memoir, the duke also opened up about Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal, writing that he “never imagined” he’d lose palace security after his uncle was permitted to retain it.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the United States in 2020.

In January 2022, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre.

He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegation.

In his book, Harry reportedly wrote that Meghan worried their family would be left unprotected after they moved to Montecito, California.

He reassured her, writing in his book: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.”

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list,” the excerpt read.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Penguin Random House for comment.

The duke and duchess lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in February 2020, a month after they announced their decision to quit as senior working royals

In January 2022, Harry filed a claim for a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection the Sussexes while they were in the UK.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in,” the legal representative for the duke said in a statement.

“With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”