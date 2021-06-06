Ellen DeGeneres leads congratulations after Meghan and Harry’s baby announcement

Well-wishers reacted to the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they have welcomed a baby girl, praising the choice of name – Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you.”

Star Trek actor William Shatner was among those congratulating the parents on the birth of their second child.

Activist Amy Siskind tweeted: “Love that they named her after Diana.”

“My favourite part (aside from the sweet name) is Meghan is probably home now with little Lilibet Diana and doesn’t have to put on heels and show her off to a single goddamn person until she wants to and I love that for her and Harry,” another Twitter user added.

A message on the website of the couple’s non-profit Archewell said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

“Harry and Meghan's announcement of baby Lili's birth on Archewell has me all kinds of emotional,” one account holder wrote.

Ella Brockway noted that Princess Diana visited Northwestern University in Chicago on 4 June 1996 and that Northwestern graduate Meghan Markle gave birth to Diana’s granddaughter exactly 25 years later, on 4 June 2021. “My mind is legitimately blown,” Ms Brockway added.

Another Twitter user pointed out that Meghan’s children’s picture book The Bench is “coming out in a couple of days. Harry & Meghan, well played. Well played. The media and trolls are going to absolutely lose it”.

The Bench is expected to be released on 8 June.

Busiswa Gibson added: “Lilibet will never sound the same again, leave it to Harry and Meghan to throw a left hook nobody was expecting.”

“May she be as bold as the woman who bore her, as elegant as both her grandmothers, and usher change into the world as both her great-grandmothers!” Inside Edition reporter TC Newman wrote.