Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A pub in London has taken aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries by launching a new beer called “Harry’s Bitter”.

After Netflix dropped the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan, a pub in Chiswick called the Duke of Sussex expressed its thoughts on the documentary when it unveiled its newest beer tap, “Harry’s Bitter”.

In a tweet posted on 10 December, one user shared the logo of the “Harry’s Bitter” beer tap, which featured a a picture of Prince Harry in a red, white and blue colour scheme. Below his face, the logo read, “A royally good tipple”.

“Kudos to the Duke of Sussex pub in Chiswick (West London) for this beautifully British riposte to Harry & Meghan’s self-pitying Netflix show,” tweeted user Rafe Heydel-Mankoo. “Fittingly, with only 3.9 per cent alcohol, ‘Harry’s Bitter’ is as weak as its namesake…”

Some critics applauded the Duke of Sussex pub for its “brilliant” beer brand, writing, “Hurrah for brilliant marketing idea!”

“Fair or not, this is funny,” tweeted someone else.

Others defended Prince Harry and Meghan over their Netflix documentary, as some people slammed the “Harry’s Bitter” beer for being disrespectful.

“Prince Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan,” one person pointed out. “He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury. And you?”

“All the people attacking Harry and Meghan seem to be the bitter ones,” another user wrote.

A third person said: “Erm, more than 2 million people watched the first episode. Harry isn’t bitter at all.”

On 8 December, Netflix released volume one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated docuseries, Harry and Meghan. According to data released by the independent ratings body Barb, a record 2.4m people watched the premiere episode on TV sets last Thursday.

The statistic is more than double the viewership of the first episode of the latest season of The Crown, which was watched by 1.1m people on the first day of its release.

In the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the former senior royals shared details from their first date, to Princess Diana, to Meghan’s experiences of racism in the UK.

Now, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for part two of the documentary series, in which Prince Harry takes aim at his brother Prince William. In the teaser, Harry is heard saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meghan also says in the trailer: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

The final three episodes of Harry and Meghan will be released on Thursday 15 December.