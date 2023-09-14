Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Beautiful” photographs of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games have delighted fans, who are celebrating the “love and affection” they have for each other.

Meghan reunited with Prince Harry in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday (12 September) for the paralympics-style sporting event, after the duke made a solo trip to the UK earlier this month.

Prince Harry flew solo to London on 7 September to attend an awards ceremony organised by WellChild charity to celebrate the resilience and strength of the country’s seriously ill children and their caretakers.

He then continued on to Germany where the Invictus Games got underway on Saturday 9 September, as it was revealed the duchess would be joining Harry later in the week.

Since Meghan’s arrival on Tuesday, the couple have been photographed holding hands at several official engagements – including a meeting with the Nato Joint Force Command – as fans gushed over their chemistry on social media.

“The way Prince Harry always pays attention to Meghan’s every moment and makes sure she is comfortable,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, alongside a video of Harry leading Meghan through the crowd at one of the competitions.

Another remarked “they are so in love” while a third person observed Harry and Meghan “love loudly”.

After apologising for her late arrival at the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for injured, sick, and wounded service personnel and military veterans, Meghan and Harry attended a wheelchair basketball match between Ukraine and Australia.

Fans gushed over a sweet moment between the couple, when Harry offered to take a fan’s photograph with Meghan, with one person writing: “I love how Harry’s comfortable in himself to let his wife have her moments...”

Soon after, they greeted members of the Nigerian contingent who gave Meghan a new nickname, comprising three names, including one that signifies “royal wife”.

Ahead of Meghan’s arrival in Germany, Harry joked that things between him and Meghan could become “a bit more competitive” at the Invictus Games this year, revealing Meghan will be supporting the African nation after revealing her mixed-race heritage includes being “43 per cent Nigerian”.

During an episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, which was cancelled after by the audio giant after one season, the duchess told Nigerian-American actor Ziwe that she discovered her roots after having her genealogy tested “a couple of years ago”.

Asked if she knew which tribe her ancestors were from, Meghan said she did not but is planning to “start to dig deeper into all of this”.

While attending the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games on Wednesday (13 September), they were spotted exchanging sweet smiles, posing for photographs, and cheering for USA and France as they competed in the tournament’s wheelchair basketball final.

“Beautiful to see them happy and carefree,” one person wrote.

The couple’s trip to Germany comes after a summer of swirling rumours, largely reported by the US press, that all is not well in their marriage.

“The only divorce Harry & Meghan are going through is the divorce from the negativity & hate. Love Wins!” one fan tweeted.