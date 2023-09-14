Meghan Markle’s appearance at the Invictus Games reminds fans of Princess Diana

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle joined her husband Prince Harry in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, watched a game of wheelchair basketball alongside her husband at the annual sporting event, which was founded by the Duke of Sussex in honour of wounded or injured military servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

However, there was one moment during the tournament that stuck with viewers. The Suits actor was seen taking part in a big group wave while seated on the bleachers with Harry, 38, and fellow onlookers. As she laughed with the crowd, her joyful reaction reminded some viewers of the iconic “people’s princess” - Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

“[I can’t] stop reading news about Meghan Markle taking part in a big group wave... the people’s princess fr!!!!” said one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another fan commented that the duchess was “radiating nothing but pure love” during the event.

The royal couple was seen taking photos with fans and signing autographs after the wheelchair basketball event. Some viewers zeroed in on Meghan’s enthusiastic little jog, as she tried to get to as many fans as she could. One person remarked: “Look at Meghan Markle being the cutest princess ever.”

On 12 September, Meghan took the stage at the Invictus Games’ Family and Friends event, where she gave a joint speech with her husband. In her speech, the former actor apologised to the audience for arriving to the Games a week after they began. She explained that their two children - Archie, four, and Lilibet, two - were the reason why she arrived “a little late” to the party.

“I just had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home- getting milk shakes, doing school drop-off,” Markle joked.

She also commended all the servicemen, women, and their families for their participation, as well as those not in the service for supporting their efforts in the Games. “I’m really, really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I’m grateful for all of you that are here,” Markle said.

“I just landed a couple hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event that I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she added. “It is amazing and I hear the week so far has gotten off to a good start, is that right?”

Following Meghan’s speech, Harry chimed in: “First to the friends and family that are here, I understand that a lot of the competitors are hopefully sleeping after a very long day.”

“But this is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is in a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family,” he said. “The fact of the matter is, everybody in this room has some form of a shared experience, so use this moment to connect with each other. Swap photos, swap numbers. Have a wonderful evening.”