The J Crew website has crashed after Meghan Markle was photographed wearing a white blazer from the retailer during an appearance at the Invictus Games.

Meghan is currently in Dusseldorf, Germany, attending the paralympic sporting event founded by her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with loud cheers by spectators at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Wednesday (13 September), as they arrived for a wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Ukraine.

Meghan opted to wear a pair of Staud white linen shorts and a black tank top for the appearance, as she completed her look with the oversized J Crew blazer, dainty gold jewellery, and classic Chanel Mary Jane ballet flats.

Shortly after Meghan was photographed in the blazer, the J Crew website went down, as fans hailed Meghan’s sartorial influence in posts on X (formerly Twitter).

J Crew said it was working to have the site “up and running soon”, in a statement posted on the platform.

“Y’all were not ready for Princess Meghan obviously,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex did that!”

“Princess Meghan power,” a third comment read.

J Crew website was still down at the time of writing (jcrew.com)

At the time of writing this article, the J Crew website was still down.

Meghan arrived at the Invictus Games on Tuesday 12 September, joining Prince Harry who flew to Dusseldorf after a quick visit to the UK on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary last week.

While in London, the duke attended an awards ceremony organised by children’s charity Well Child but did not meet any members of the royal family.

He then travelled to Germany as the Invictus Games got underway on 9 September.

In her first speech since reuniting with Harry at the championship, Meghan apologised for being “late to the party” due to getting the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet settled at their home in Montecito, California.

Addressing a crowd of 1,600 competitors, friends, and family present at the “amazing event”, she said: “Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago.”

Meghan picked a black pleated midi shirt dress from Banana Republic dress, Aquazzura Purist pumps and a secondhand Bottega Veneta belt for the occasion, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

The dress, which was retailing for half-price at around £65, reportedly sold out after Meghan’s appearance.