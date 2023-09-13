Meghan Markle apologises for being late as she finally joins Harry at Invictus Games
Duchess of Sussex addressed 1,600 competitors, friends and family at the event in Dusseldorf , Germany alongside husband Harry
Prince Harry watches track and field finals at the Invictus Games
Making her first speech at the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle apologised for being late as she was reunited on stage with Prince Harry.
Ms Markle addressed 1,600 competitors, friends and family at the event in Dusseldorf, having travelled from the Sussexes’ family home in California.
The couple appeared on a stage as the duchess described the Invictus Games as an “amazing event”. The pair were in high spirits as they spoke during the event’s party for friends and family of the competitors.
Acknowledging her lateness to the games – she did not attend the opening days of the games as she spent time with her two young children in Los Angeles – she joked about buying them milkshakes and taking her eldest child to school before her departure for Germany.
“It’s so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late for the party”, she said. “I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.
“Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued. “It’s amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”
The duchess said she was “thrilled” to be a part of the event, and welcomed competitors and fans as her “Invictus family”.
“I’m really proud to be a part of this Invictus family with all of you – I’m grateful for all of you here”, she said, noting that one day she’d like to bring her children to the games.
Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night. The couple famously appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017.
On Monday, Harry, the founding patron of the Invictus Games, warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head. He then watched an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, presenting medals and conversing with players after Team US defeated the UK 21-13.
His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he joined the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His wife did not join him.
The pair also attended the first night of the US leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles on 1 September, where they danced from a box at the SoFi stadium.
