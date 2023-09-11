Prince Harry loses penalty shootout on live TV to German minister

The Duke of Sussex lost a penalty shootout on live TV against the German defence minister.

Prince Harry was beaten by Boris Pistorius during an appearance on the Das Aktuelles Sportstudio programme on ZDF during his trip to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games.

The 38-year-old took six shots but did not score any goals, whereas the defence minister scored two out of three shots.

Following the result, Harry joked that Mr Pistorius should be the manager of the German national team before putting on a local team’s scarf.