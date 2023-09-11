Prince Harry cheers as he watches track and field finals at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry cheered and clapped as he joined spectators at the track and field event at the Invictus Games on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex was cheered by the crowd as he took his seat in the grandstand at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

As competitors took part in a 200 metre race, Harry could be seen cupping his hands to his mouth and cheering along with the crowd.

Harry was sat next to Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, who wore a green military uniform and draped a Ukrainian flag over her shoulders.