Meghan and Harry meet crowds at Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan walked into the Invictus Games holding hands to cheer on athletes from the crowd at the Invictus Games.

On Wednesday 13 September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the crowd in Dusseldorf, Germany, to watch the wheelchair basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia.

The couple was clapping sitting side-by-side with Australia supporters in the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The Sussex also handed out medals to children on the basketball court and posed for photographs with others at the event.