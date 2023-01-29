Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

The monarch has stayed silent throughout Prince Harry’s revealing press campaign

Ellie Muir
Sunday 29 January 2023 12:34
Comments
What will King Charles's coronation involve?

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.

New reports claim that palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using an interview to share his side of the story, following Prince Harry’s revealing Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan, his memoir Spare and his series of interviews given to different broadcasting outlets earlier this month.

In a string of interviews, Harry featured on several media outlets, including ITV, CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s Good Morning America, ahead of the release of his memoir on 10 January.

In his memoir, Prince Harry, 38, opens up about his fragile relationship with his brother, Prince William and father King Charles.

Harry made a series of allegations, including saying that his brother William physically attacked him, and also opened up about killing 25 people during military service in Afghanistan.

Recommended

Charles, 74, as well as Prince William, 40, and wife Kate, 41, have not commented on any of the claims made by Harry or Meghan.

As per a report in Daily Mirror, BBC executives are allegedly in discussion with palace aides to give an interview about his plans as a monarch, which might see him address the claims about the family’s fraught relationships. It is believed the interview could feature in the broadcaster’s coronation coverage on 6 May.

The BBC declined to comment when The Independent contacted the corporation for comment.

King Charles has remained silent about the claims alleged by Prince Harry in his recent memoir ‘Spare’

(Getty)

The Mirror is also alleging that broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, 78, who is a long-term friend of Charles, is being put forward as the person to conduct the interview.

Recommended

Dimbleby is said remained close with Charles since the pair worked together on a book and television interview almost 30 years ago, in which Charles admitted he had been unfaithful to Diana, Princess of Wales, while they were married.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment and representatives of Dimbleby for comment, also.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in