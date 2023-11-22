Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not turn down a Christmas invitation from the royal family if they were asked, reports claim.

Senior members of the family traditionally gather to spend the festive period at Sandringham House – the late Queen’s country estate in Norfolk.

It is understood that Harry and Meghan are open to joining the royals, having last done so in 2018 when they were photographed walking to church alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, no arrangements have been made yet for the Duke and Duchess to attend the Christmas and New Year festivities, according to a source close to the couple.

“I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays,” a source told The Sunday Times.

Prince William, Kate (L), pictured with Harry and Meghan in 2018 (PA)

A Christmas invitation would mark a move towards reconciliation after claims of animosity between Harry, Meghan and the royals. But another insider told the MailOnline that an invite for the Sussexes may not go down well with the family.

They said it would be “bizarre” to think that Harry and Meghan could “waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them.” “It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy.

“Which begs the question, why now? Could it be that they have realised moaning about how awful being a member of the Royal Family is, isn’t such a great strategy after all?”

Harry and Meghan left royal duties in 2020. Since their departure, the couple has discussed the difficulties they faced within the royal family in their Netflix docu-series and during a sit-down interview with Oprah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey (PA Media)

Harry also released his tell-all memoir Spare, which had a string of claims including Prince William attacking him as well as describing the hardships Meghan faced while part of the family.

Last week Meghan was seen walking down Hollywood’s red carpet for Variety's Power of Women Awards after extracts were published from a new book detailing Harry’s alienation from his family.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which is published on 28 November, describes a new palace drama.

According to the book, it dives deep “into the current state of the British monarchy, an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a Queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family”.

The book claims: “Queen Elizabeth II’s death ruptured the already-fractured foundations of the House of Windsor, and dismantled the protective shield around it.

“With an institution long plagued by antiquated ideas around race, class and money, the monarchy and those who prop it up are now exposed and at odds with a rapidly modernizing world.”