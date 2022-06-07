Fans think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter, Lilibet, looks “just like young Prince Harry”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photograph of Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday 4 June.

The portrait shows Lilibet sitting on the grass wearing a pale blue, ruffle-sleeved dress with a white bow in her red hair.

The Sussex family visited the UK last week to attend the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

While Harry and Meghan attended a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday – marking their first public engagement in the UK since moving to California in 2020 – Lilibet and their son, Archie, did not make an appearance.

Reacting to the portrait on social media, fans commented on Lilibet’s red hair and close resemblance to her father.

“Apparently, Prince Harry makes clones! The man’s genes are ninjas!” one person wrote.

Another said: “She is so cute, she looks so much like her dad.”

“She is sooo beautiful – and she looks like her brother! They are like two peas in a pod! I hope they have a great time,” a third person wrote.

“Adorable!!! She’s like mini Prince Harry,” another said.

Some people said Lilibet also looks like Meghan. “What a little love! I think I see Meghan’s eyes with Harry’s smile and (obviously) hair,” one person wrote.

More photographs of the birthday celebration at Windsor were shared by photographer Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duchess, who is thought to have taken Lilibet’s portrait.

One photograph showed Meghan holding Lilibet, standing next to Harriman’s wife, Camilla Holmstroem, and their two children – both of whom had their faces painted.

The Duchess of Sussex cut a casual figure in wide-legged striped trousers and little to no makeup.

“Meghan without make up looking relaxed while holding her daughter I’m so happy for her and Lilibet is gorgeous,” one Twitter user commented.

“I love this!! Loving that Meghan and Harry have loyal friends who have been able to take photos, do the makeup and hair and more. Just what a peaceful life needs,” another said.

The Sussex family is believed to have hosted an “intimate backyard picnic” with close friends and family, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

Lilibet’s first birthday cake was baked by Claire Ptak, who also made the couple’s wedding cake in 2018.

In a statement released through a spokesperson, Harry and Meghan said they felt “incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter”.

They said they were “amazed” to learn that a fundraiser in honour of Lilibet’s birthday had raised more than $100,00 (£80,000) since it was set up on 6 May.

The donations are being collected for non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen in California.