Prince Harry – live: Duke’s ITV interview tackles racism, William feud and Camilla’s marriage to Charles
Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir and also talks to US heavywieght Anderson Cooper on CBS
Prince Harry tackled a host of accusations in his latest tell-all interview, from claims of “racism” in the royal family and his feud with brother William, to Camilla’s marriage to King Charles.
The remarks were made during a sit-down with ITV’s Tom Braby ahead of the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.
During one exchange, Harry responded to an accusation that he and his wife had accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.
He also spoke at length about the ongoing conflict with his brother William, notably reflecting on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he received from his family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex claimed Queen Consort Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry his father, now King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby comes just hours before Prince Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper is set to air.
The duke is expected to cover similar topics during the CBS interview, with a trailer showing Harry criticising the press over the treatment of Meghan Markle.
“What Meghan had to go through, in some part, was similar to what Kate and Camilla went through,” Harry said in a trailer released Thursday, before noting that they were “very different circumstances” due to the “race element”.
“But then you add in the race element, which was what the press - the British press 0 jumped on straightaway. I went into this incredibly naive,” he continues. “I had no idea the British press were so bigoted.
“How I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.
Nick Hilton shares his thoughts on ITV’s Harry: The Interview:
Prince Harry breaks silence on Lady Susan Hussey racism row
Prince Harry has addressed the recent controversy that broke out after Lady Susan Hussey asked a Black British charity worker where she “really came from”.
Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Sistah Space, found herself at the centre of a royal racism scandal over Lady Hussey’s comments, which were made during a Buckingham Palace reception in December last year.
Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother apologised to Fulani over the remarks, which were widely criticised.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Prince Harry ‘grateful’ for opportunity to tell his story as he launches fresh accusations against family
The Duke of Sussex has said he wrote his tell-all book Spare because of “38 years... of spin and distortion”.
Prince Harry’s bombshell interview aired on ITV on Sunday evening ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January.
He told broadcaster Tom Bradby on ITV he was “really grateful” to have the opportunity to tell his story.
Asked why he had written his memoir Spare, he told Bradby: “38 years. 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.”
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Prince Harry says he’s still ‘patiently waiting for accountability’ from royal family
Prince Harry has said he’s still “patiently waiting for accountability” from the royal family over his allegations from the last few months.
Harry made the comments during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, which includes several startling revelations about the Firm.
These include details of an alleged physical altercation with his brother William during a row at his London home in 2019, claims his stepmother Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry now King Charles, and new details about the infamous Nazi costume scandal.
Maanya Sachdeva has the story in full:
Harry discusses accusations of ‘racism’ against royal family
In an exchange with Tom Bradby on ITV, in which the presenter said “in the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism”, Harry responded by saying “no I didn’t”, adding “the British press said that”.
The duke continued: “Did Meghan ever mention that they’re racist?”
After Bradby said the duchess claimed troubling comments were made about their son Archie’s skin colour, Harry said: “There was – there was concern about his skin colour.”
Asked if he would describe that as racist, the duke said: “I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family. The difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.
“But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.
“Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”
Prince Harry responds to accusations of hypocrisy over memoir and Netflix documentary
Prince Harry has addressed accusations of hypocrisy around his wishes for privacy while “invading the privacy” of the royal family in his latest memoir and Netflix documentary.
Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex was challenged on how he’d respond to accusations that he is invading the privacy of his “nearest and dearest.”
“That’ll be the accusation from the people that don’t understand, or haven’t – or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press solidly for well over a decade,” Prince Harry said.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Prince Harry wishes royal family had been there for him in ‘second darkest moment of my life’
Prince Harry has said he wishes the royal family had been there for him in the “second darkest moment” of his life.
Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of the release of his memoir Spare on Tuesday 10 January, the Duke of Sussex said he still believes in the monarchy, but does not know if he’ll play a part in its future.
“I love my mother country and I love my family and I always will. I just wish, in the second-darkest moment of my life, they’d both been there for me,” Harry said.
Thomas Kingsley has the details:
