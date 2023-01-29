Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.

The news comes as other reports claim that King Charles might be willing to make concessions with the Duke of Sussex to convince him to attend the coronation.

It’s being alleged that palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using an interview to share his side of the story, following Prince Harry’s revealing Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan, his memoir Spare and his series of interviews given to different broadcasting outlets earlier this month.

In a string of interviews, Harry featured on several media outlets, including ITV, CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s Good Morning America, ahead of the release of his memoir on 10 January.

In his memoir, Prince Harry, 38, opens up about his fragile relationship with his brother, Prince William and father King Charles.

Harry made a series of allegations, including saying that his brother William physically attacked him, and also opened up about killing 25 people during military service in Afghanistan.

Charles, 74, as well as Prince William, 40, and wife Kate, 41, have not commented on any of the claims made by Harry or Meghan.

As per a report in Daily Mirror, BBC executives are allegedly in discussion with palace aides to give an interview about his plans as a monarch, which might see him address the claims about the family’s fraught relationships. It is believed the interview could feature in the broadcaster’s coronation coverage on 6 May.

The BBC declined to comment when The Independent contacted the corporation for comment.

King Charles has remained silent about the claims alleged by Prince Harry in his recent memoir ‘Spare’ (Getty)

The Mirror is also alleging that broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, 78, who is a long-term friend of Charles, is being put forward as the person to conduct the interview.

Dimbleby is said remained close with Charles since the pair worked together on a book and television interview almost 30 years ago, in which Charles admitted he had been unfaithful to Diana, Princess of Wales, while they were married.

As King Charles’ coronation approaches, the question of Harry’s attendance is being widely speculated. It is now being claimed that Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to help reach an agreement with Harry and Meghan for them to attend his coronation.

While it seems that Charles is keen for the pair to attend, the reports claims that Prince William has reservations about their attendance at such a high-profile event.

King Charles might be prepared to make concessions to Meghan and Harry to persuade them to attend his coronation, reports suggest (PA Wire)

The Mail on Sunday reports that Charles believes Harry and Meghan’s absence at the coronation would be more distracting than their presence, and is, therefore, prepared to persuade them to attend.

But William is understood to be concerned that his brother will overshadow the event and use it as an opportunity for a “stunt”.

It is said that Charles might be prepared to make concessions to Meghan and Harry, who could be offered to keep his titles in order for him to attend his father’s coronation.

Harry has previously said that the “door is always open” for reconciliation and that the “ball is in their court” to reach out to him.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace, as well representatives of Dimbleby, for comment.