Jeremy Clarkson news – live: Top Gear host apologises to Meghan Markle over ‘disgraceful’ Sun column
Former Top Gear host claims he was left feeling “sick” after facing huge backlash for column
Jeremy Clarkson has apologised to Meghan Markle for his “disgraceful” column in The Sun, claiming he was left feeling “sick” after facing a huge backlash.
In the article, the former Top Gear host said he despised the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”, adding that he dreamt of the day she would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Sharing an email he said was sent on Christmas Day, Clarkson claimed he was “profoundly sorry” for the language in his column, adding: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”
He added: “We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up.
“You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”
Prince Harry and Meghan have previously dismissed an apology issued by The Sun as a “PR stunt” and said the newspaper had not contacted the Duchess to say sorry.
Clarkson unsure if he can ‘move on’ from Meghan column
Jeremy Clarkson has said he is unsure if he can “move on” from the controversy sparked by his comments against Meghan Markle.
Looking to the future, he suggested in his apology to the Duchess of Sussex that his columns hereafter might focus instead on his becoming a grandfather,
He wrote: “Over the last 30 years, I have written very nearly 5,000 newspaper and magazine columns, so it was inevitable that one day, I’d do a Harry Kane and sky one of the damn things. Which is what happened with the piece about Meghan.
“So can I move on now? Not sure. It’s hard to be interesting and vigilant at the same time. You never hear peals of laughter coming from a health and safety seminar. But I promise you this, I will try.
“Who knows? Very soon now I shall be a grandfather, so in future, maybe I’ll just write about that.”
Clarkson bemoans failure to mention Game of Thrones reference
Jermey Clarkson said he had been picturing a scene from Game of Thrones when writing the disparaging column – but his failure to mention this had made it appear as if he were “calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head.”
In the column, Mr Clarkson wrote that he lay in bed “dreaming of the day when she [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.
Taking to Instagram today, he explained: “I knew what had happened straight away. I’d been thinking of a scene in Games Of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head. I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism.
“We never did ‘women can’t park’ gags for instance. Or suggested that powerful cars were only for men. And I was thrilled when Jodie Kidd and Ellen MacArthur set fastest-ever laps in our reasonably-priced car. I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.”
Clarkson blames ‘horrible’ column on being home alone when filing
Jeremy Clarkson alleges he had been alone and unable to run his controversial column by anybody before filing.
The former Top Gear presenter describe his column, full of disparaging and sexist remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, as “horrible”, asking: “Had I really said that?”
As part of a lengthy apology shared on his Instagram, Mr Clarkson said: “Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry. So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.
“It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder. So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about.
"We've all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we've completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn't believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible."
‘Had I really said that? It was horrible’: Jeremy Clarkson’s apology to the Duchess of Sussex in full
Jeremy Clarkson has said he is “profoundly sorry” for a column he wrote for The Sun, in which he made a number of disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle.
Posting to Instagram on Monday 16 January, the TV presenter said he had written to the Duchess of Sussex to apologise, and shared a lengthy statement with his followers.
Click the link below to read his statement in full:
Clarkson says own daughter denounced him over comments
Clarkson insisted he is not sexist in his apology and said close friends were furious with his over the column.
He added his own daughter “took to Instagram to denounce me”, after she wrote last month: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.”
Clarkson wrote: “I knew what had happened straight away. I’d been thinking of a scene in Games Of Thrones, but I’d forgotten to mention this. So it looked like I was actually calling for revolting violence to rain down on Meghan’s head. I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism.
“We never did ‘women can’t park’ gags for instance. Or suggested that powerful cars were only for men. And I was thrilled when Jodie Kidd and Ellen MacArthur set fastest-ever laps in our reasonably-priced car. I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that.
“I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me.”
Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan Markle
Jeremy Clarkson has claimed that he’s emailed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to apologise over his controversial column in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex.
In the column, published on 16 December following the release of the second part of the royal couple’s Netflix documentary, Clarkson shared his thoughts on Meghan.
The former Top Gear host wrote that he despised her on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the day that the duchess would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Prince Harry says that taking hallucinogenic drugs helped him accept Princess Diana’s death
Prince Harry has spoken out about taking ayahuasca and how it helped him cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex addressed how he once took the psychedelic drug with a professional during a recent interview with The Telegraph, which was published days after he released his new memoir, Spare.
Ayahuasca is “a plant-based psychedelic,” which “can alter a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions,” according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.
During his conversation with journalist Bryony Gordon, the Duke said that the drug helped him come to terms with his mother’s death and “be happy” with his life like Diana wanted him to do.
Amber Raiken has the full story:
Prince Harry says that doing ayahuasca helped him accept Diana’s death
‘It was the acceptance and realisation that she has gone,’ he said about taking the psychedelic.
Spare’s first draft was twice as long, Prince Harry reveals
The first draft of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, was twice as long.
The Duke of Sussex has said he had enough material for two books, but he held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.
In an interview with The Telegraph, he said: “It could have been two books, put it that way.”
The journalist wrote that Harry told her the first draft was 800 pages, double the final manuscript which comes in at just over 400 pages.
He also revealed that there were things he revealed to ghostwriter JR Moehringer “for context”, but there was “absolutely no way” they would be included in the book.
Prince Harry says royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’
Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him “in five or 10 years time” after sharing revelations about the family and its close relationship with the press in his tell-all memoir, Spare.
In a new interview with The Telegraph, he shared that “ any chance of reconciliation” with his family “is unlikely at the moment.”
He said: “What I’ve realised is that you don’t make any friends, especially within your family, because everyone has learned to accept that trauma [as] part of life. How dare you, as an individual, talk about it, because that makes us all feel really uncomfortable?
“So right, you may not like me in the moment, but maybe you’ll thank me in five or 10 years time.”