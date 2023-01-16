✕ Close Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace William broke

Jeremy Clarkson has apologised to Meghan Markle for his “disgraceful” column in The Sun, claiming he was left feeling “sick” after facing a huge backlash.

In the article, the former Top Gear host said he despised the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”, adding that he dreamt of the day she would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

Sharing an email he said was sent on Christmas Day, Clarkson claimed he was “profoundly sorry” for the language in his column, adding: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

He added: “We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up.

“You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have previously dismissed an apology issued by The Sun as a “PR stunt” and said the newspaper had not contacted the Duchess to say sorry.