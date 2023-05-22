Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at Chelsea Flower Show

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has joined pupils from schools taking part in Chelsea Flower Show’s first children’s picnic.

Kate Middleton, who in 2019 co-designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden to encourage the public to get back in touch with nature, chatted to youngsters picnicking at the site’s bandstand.

The children were from 10 schools from the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) campaign for school gardening, invited to an outdoor lunch ahead of the launch of the RHS’ world-famous horticultural event.

The picnic initiative aims to help bring gardening and nature into the lives of more children, something that has been championed by Kate.

She inspired the idea during a conversation with the RHS during 2019 when her garden was on show at Chelsea.

The princess felt more children should be involved in the Chelsea Flower Show.

This year’s showcase, which is focused on restorative gardens and the positive impact that gardening has on mental health and well-being, will be the first flower show since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales with pupils at the first children’s picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The late Queen was a big fan of the flower show and regularly visited it, having attended more than 50 times throughout her reign. Last year, she was driven around the venue in a buggy to see 10 gardens, including a display that celebrated her 70 years on the throne.

Kate’s appearance at the picnic comes just over two weeks after she attended the coronation of her father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with pupils, after taking part in the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Getty Images)

More recently, she visited Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes’s national youth charity in her first in-person royal engagement since the coronation on 6 May.

The Chelsea Flower Show will also feature the first official bust of the King this year, sculpted by artist Keziah Burt.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with pupils, after taking part in the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Getty Images)

The bust, which weighs 15kg and stands 23 inches tall, will go on display in the Royal Tribute Garden. Ticketholders will be able to view it there from tomorrow (Tuesday 23 May) until Saturday (27 May).

Additional reporting by PA