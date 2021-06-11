Kate Middleton has revealed she is looking forward to meeting her new niece, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared her well-wishes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newest child, a daughter born on 4 June, during a visit with First Lady Jill Biden.

In response to a reporter inquiry of any “wishes” for the child, the duchess said: “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Kate also confirmed that she has yet to meet her new niece via FaceTime, adding: “No I haven’t.”

The duchess’s response comes after she and her husband Prince William shared a congratulatory message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend.

In a post shared to their official Instagram account, William and Kate shared a black-and-white photo of Harry and Meghan with the caption: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Other members of the royal family shared their well-wishes as well following the news of the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana, including the Queen and Prince Charles.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” the royal family Twitter account wrote in a statement. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge toured a school, Conor Downs Academy, with Dr Biden, with the pair speaking to a classroom of four- and five-year-old students.

During their meeting, the duchess and first lady also participated in a roundtable about early childhood education.