Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, has sent her condolences to the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

On Instagram on Friday, the account for Party Pieces, a party supply company run by Carole, shared an image of the Queen. In the caption of the post, Carole shared her “sadness” over Queen Elizabeth’s passing, after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the royal had “died peacefully” at Balmoral.

“RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the caption reads. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The business then added a message to the Queen’s loved ones, adding: “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the royal family at this time of great sadness.”

In the comments of the post, Carole’s followers also expressed their support for her and her family.

“My deepest sympathy to the extended family,” one person wrote, while another added: “Our thoughts are with her extended family at this difficult time.”

A third person added: “Some queens reign in our hearts forever. May Her Majesty Rest in Everlasting Peace.”

On Friday, the Queen’s successor and son, King Charles III, gave a televised address about his mother’s passing, in which he confirmed that Kate and her husband Prince William are inheriting the titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales title has been closely associated with William and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, with the King’s confirmation making Kate the first royal to officially use the title since Diana. The King’s wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, chose not to use the title after she married Charles in 2005, with the royal instead using the title Duchess of Cornwall.

The King confirmed the couple’s title change in Friday’s address, stating: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” Charles added.

In addition to the new titles, which William and Kate have updated their social media accounts to reflect, they will also be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Although the Queen’s funeral details are yet to be announced, Kate and William will be in attendance, along with the rest of the monarch’s grandchildren. Some other notable individuals have also confirmed that they will be in attendance, including President Joe Biden.