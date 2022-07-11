The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents are making arrangements to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their Berkshire home, according to a report from The Mail on Sunday.

Michael, 73, and Carole Middleton, 67, are reportedly planning to create an annexe at their £4.7 manor house in Bucklebury, Berkshire to house the refugees.

“Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area,” a source told Mail on Sunday.

One of the plans includes converting a living room at the seven-bedroom Bucklebury Manor into a separate accommodation for the family. However, there are still security concerns given the regular visits to the property by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children – George, eight; Charlotte, seven; and Louis, four.

“Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works,” the source added. “There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth.”

The Middletons join a number of high-profile figures who have already begun housing Ukrainian refugees, including television personality and fellow Berkshire resident Chris Tarrant. The former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host described the family – a Ukrainian woman, her elderly mother and ten-month-old baby – as “so sweet” during an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in May.

The source went on to add that Mrs Middleton “suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up” because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself.

The report comes as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to show support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country, which was launched in February. According to the United Nations, an estimated 5.6m refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe since the attack.

In February, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a rare political statement when the couple posted a message of solidarity with Ukranians to social media.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the royal couple said. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

They signed off with an emoji of the Ukranian flag and “W & C”.

The mom of three has also subtly paid tribute to Ukraine through her jewelry and outfit choices. During the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey last March, the duchess sported a necklace she had previously worn while meeting President Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace in 2020.