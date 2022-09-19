Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were a matching mother-daughter duo at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her seven-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday wearing similar all-black A-line coats. The bottom of each coat also included a matching pleated skirt detail and a structured collar. Princess Charlotte paired the look with a black hat, while Princess Kate’s wide-brimmed hat included a netted veil.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wore a meaningful horseshoe-shaped brooch to symbolise her great-grandmother’s love of horses.

Many people have praised the “adorable” mother-daughter duo for their matching all-black ensembles at the Queen’s funeral.

“Like mother like daughter,” pointed out one Twitter user. “The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte are wearing similar dresses today.”

“Noticed this right away and it’s absolutely perfect,” another user wrote.

“That’s adorable,” said someone else.

One Twitter user said: “I couldn’t imagine doing this at a family funeral as a child...but I have to say the elegant yet somber mommy-and-me look on Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte is incredibly touching.”

This wasn’t the first time Princess Charlotte has worn an ensemble that matched her mother. In April, the family stepped out for the annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel, where Kate and Charlotte were seen matching in sky-blue outfits.

The princess wore an A-line Cinderella-blue coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, which featured a belted waist and full-length sleeves. She accessorised the look with a blue pleated headband from Jane Taylor, suede heels and pearl earrings.

Princess Charlotte similarly wore a pastel blue smock dress from Rachel Riley, which was paired with matching ribbed tights and a navy-blue cardigan.

Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte, seven, wear matching coats at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral (Getty Images)

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday in a car with the Queen Consort and their mother. Their father, the Prince of Wales, followed behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in its procession to Westminster Abbey.

As they stepped into the abbey, a BBC News anchorpraised the two children for their “immaculate” appearance while paying tribute to their great-grandmother. The Cambridges youngest child – Prince Louis, four – was not in attendance.

Inside the abbey, George and Charlotte walked somberly behind their parents, who were led by King Charles III and the Queen Consort, flanked by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.