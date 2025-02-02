Kate takes another step back into public life with support initiative

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has taken another step back into public life after she launched a new initiative aimed at developing the nation’s social and emotional skills.

Upon the launch of the project, Kate said the state of modern life was leaving many feeling isolated and vulnerable during troubled periods, resulting in devastating poor mental health, addiction and abuse.

She said the solution is to develop and nurture the social and emotional skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the “bedrock of any healthy, happy society”.

Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published the Shaping Us framework, aimed at increasing awareness of these soft or life skills to inspire action across society.

“Modern society is complex,” Kate said in her foreword for a report outlining the framework.

“At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times.

open image in gallery Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood published the Shaping Us framework, aimed at increasing awareness of soft or life skills ( PA )

“The impact of this, poor mental health, addiction and abuse, can be devastating, for individuals and for society.

“If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind.”

She will this week attend an event showcasing the first project based on the framework, her fourth public engagement of the year as she continues to make a gradual return to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last summer.

It comes as Kensington Palace said it will no longer release details of Kate’s outfits because the princess wants the public to focus on her work rather than what she wears.

A palace source told The Times: “There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.

“There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”

open image in gallery The future Queen will this week attend an event showcasing the first project based on the framework, her fourth public engagement of the year ( PA )

In 2023 Kate launched her Shaping Us initiative, an ambitious campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the crucial early years period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The new framework is part of this work and comprises 30 social and emotional skills grouped into six clusters: know ourselves, manage our emotions, focus our thoughts, communicate with others, nurture our relationships and explore the world.

Kate said in the foreword: “The Shaping Us Framework is designed to provide an accessible way of focusing on social and emotional skills.

“It can be used by organisations of all shapes and sizes to design and deliver interventions that raise awareness across society, and to support the development of these critically important skills for people at all stages of life.

“Most importantly, it shows that we can all play a vital part in building a more loving, empathetic, and compassionate society, and a world with humanity reconnected.”

open image in gallery Kate at a reception for parents of users of a Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 ( AFP )

The Centre for Early Childhood’s annual perceptions survey found that while 94 per cent of 5,353 people, interviewed by Ipsos last May, believed social and emotional skills were important to happiness in adult life, 42 per cent had little or no understanding of how these skills developed during early childhood.

The princess concluded: “At the heart of all of this is the need for us to develop and nurture a set of social and emotional skills which we must prioritise if we are to thrive.”

One of the framework’s main aims is to introduce a universal way to talk about social and emotional development that cuts across disciplines and reaches audiences.

open image in gallery Kensington Palace said it will will no longer release details of Kate’s outfits because the princess wants the public to focus on her work rather than what she wears. ( PA )

It is hoped the new initiative will be used to inform conversations, like those between early years practitioners and a parent, help design and deliver campaigns and programmes on a range of topics, from young people’s mental health to corporate leadership, and support organisational development like recruitment processes and human resources activities.

Vicky Nevin, policy manager at the NSPCC, said: “The early years of life are a time of great opportunity, but they are also a time of great vulnerability. We would like to thank the princess for raising awareness of babies’ social and emotional wellbeing.

“We know that raising a young child can be challenging and stressful. Families need to know where to find trusted advice to do the best for their baby. When parents feel supported, they are better able to support their children.

“That’s why health visiting and Family Hubs should be accessible to every family.”