The moment a popular photograph from the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was taken has gone viral online.

It’s been more than ten years since Prince William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, but the duchess’s incredible wedding dress is still being talked about over a decade later.

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton has had many memorable fashion moments over the years, and her recent appearances at the Platinum Jubilee and Wimbledon have only renewed the public’s love for Kate’s personal style. So, when one TikTok user posted a video of the moment Kate’s wedding dress was immortalised in a now-iconic photograph, it makes sense that the TikTok would receive more than 626,000 views since it was posted earlier this week.

The short clip – which was posted by TikTok user @danideeeee1 – showed the Duchess of Cambridge stepping out of the car at the entrance of Westminster Abbey. This was the first time the public were given their first look at the bride’s wedding dress, which was designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

In the video, her sister and maid of honour Pippa Middleton hands Kate a bouquet of flowers. As Kate adjusted her veil, one photographer snapped an image of the soon-to-be duchess, which was then shown in the TikTok.

“The moment vs the photo,” the TikTok user wrote in the video, along with the caption: “I love this dress”.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning ivory and lace wedding gown featured a 2.7m train, a satin bodice, appliqued skirt, and hand-cut Chantilly lace sleeves. The London-based designer also created a dress for Kate’s younger sister Pippa, who famously gained attention for her figure on her big sister’s wedding day.

Many TikTokers took a walk down memory lane in the comments section, as they recalled moments from the biggest royal wedding of the century.

“Beautiful picture,” one person said.

“I don’t usually get emotional and especially on a stranger’s wedding, but every time I see the footage from this wedding I’m crying,” another user wrote.

“I was in the crowd. So amazing,” one person claimed.

“I’m just amazed that Kate didn’t mind if her sister could have possibly outshine her on her wedding day with that dress,” said someone else.

Others took the opportunity to compare Kate’s wedding dress to the gown worn by Megan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry. For her wedding to the Duke of Sussex – which took place on 19 May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor – the Duchess of Sussex wore a white dress created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. The simple yet elegant gown featured a shoulder-framing necklace and three-quarter length sleeves.

“Can’t believe people say Megan’s dress was better,” one user wrote in reference to Kate Middleton’s wedding gown, while someone else replied: “Both were beautiful”.