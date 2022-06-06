The best royal fashion moments from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen’s platinum jubilee served as the perfect opportunity for members of the royal family to showcase their sartorial prowess this weekend.

On Thursday, the family took part in the monarch’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace.

This included appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, who were seen riding in a carriage during the procession.

The children later joined their parents, the Queen and other royal family members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a Royal Armed Forces flypast.

Also on Thursday, the public caught a much-awaited glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, to celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year-reign.

The monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues as of late, did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, with Buckingham Palace revealing in a statement that she had suffered “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events.

The heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, represented his mother at the service instead. He was joined by other senior members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance, marking their first public appearance in the UK since they stepped down as senior members of the family in 2020.

Meghan earned high praise for her “understated” appearance on Friday, arriving at St Paul’s in a sleek Dior belted coat. Meanwhile, Kate turned heads on Thursday in a crisp white Alexander McQueen blazer dress.

Here are our favourite looks from the platinum jubilee weekend.

The Queen

The monarch wore an Angela Kelly design (AFP via Getty Images)

For her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the Queen opted for an ensemble from Angela Kelly, a British fashion designer who also serves as senior dresser to the 96-year-old.

The Queen wore a pale blue dress with a pearl and diamante trim. She also donned a matching wide-brimmed hat and carried a hand-crafted walking stick gifted to her by the British Army.

The Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The monarch surprised the public on Sunday with a second balcony appearance as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant came to an end.

The Queen garnered an emotional response from the public as she stepped out in an all-green look, accessorised with her signature pearls and white gloves.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis enjoys the Royal Armed Forces flypast (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Louis looked adorable in a blue and white sailor’s suit at the Trooping of Colour. The suit seemed nearly identical to an outfit his father, Prince William, wore more than 30 years ago.

The then three-year-old William wore a similar sailor’s outfit in 1985, during the Queen’s 59th birthday celebrations.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte in a blue chiffon dress (Getty Images)

The Cambridge’s only daughter wore a cornflower blue chiffon dress by Patachou at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour event.

The sold-out dress had a ruffled skirt, sheer butterfly sleeves and a bow applique at the neck.

Britain Platinum Jubilee Photo Gallery (WPA Rota)

Charlotte made another appearance at Saturday’s Party at the Palace. The seven-year-old looked ecstatic as she watched a playful skit of the Queen enjoying tea with Paddington bear.

For the appearance, Charlotte wore a red sequined dress from H&M under a matching red velour Souza cape.

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex in Dior (Getty Images)

Meghan arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday wearing a cream belted coat from Dior.

She paired the haute couture look with matching leather gloves and stilettoes, and a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones.

The duchess earned high praise from fans, who commented on her “understated” look.

“Grace and elegance personified,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Meghan looked beautiful, impeccable, magnificent, regal.”

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for Alexander McQueen (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton made several public appearances over the long weekend, each time showcasing her impeccable style.

She looked elegant at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, where she opted for a crisp white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen.

She accessorised with a navy blue and white Philip Treacy hat, and sapphire and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore Self Portrait (PA)

The duchess was back in white on Saturday evening for the Party at the Palace, arriving in a dress from Self-Portrait.

The design featured a form-fitting boucle blazer and a flowing A-line skirt crafted from pleated chiffon and lace.

Kate Middleton in Stella McCartney (PA)

For the weekend finale, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Kate chose a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.

The raspberry red viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice opted for a muted blue tone as she arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

The 33-year-old wore a long-sleeved coat dress, lined with pearl buttons.

She completed the look with a matching fascinator, white stilettos and a white clutch bag.

Princess Beatrice at the Big Jubilee Lunch organised by Westminster Council (Victoria Jones/PA)

Beatrice also took part in the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, making an appearance at an event organised by Westminster Council.

She wore a sapphire blue ruffle trim chiffon midi dress by Saloni, paired with studded black leather shoes from The Kooples.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie opted for black accessories (Getty Images)

Beatrice’s younger sister, Eugenie, looked vibrant in a tangerine-coloured design at Friday’s service.

The midi dress had short sleeves, an open back and a full skirt.

She paired the dress with black accessories, adding a black fascinator and black high heels.

Anne, Princess Royal

Anne wore a metallic green look (Getty Images)

The Queen’s eldest child, Anne, looked regal at Friday’s event in a metallic sea-green ensemble.

Her look was comprised of a metallic silk dress, worn under a matching coat, adorned with a single gold brooch.

She paired the ensemble with a sage green fascinator and off-white gloves.

Anne, Princess Royal at the Epsom Derby (PA)

Representing the Queen at the Epsom Derby on Saturday, Anne wore a chic pale blue midi dress under a matching coat, decorated with gold brooches.

Anne, Princess Royal with Prince Charles (L) (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Anne put on another fashionable display during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

She opted for a checked off-white and navy blue blazer and matching skirt, which she accessorised with a silk neck tie.

The Duke of Sussex

Harry wore pin-striped trousers (Getty Images)

Prince Harry cut a smart figure on Friday in a black tailcoat, worn with a white shirt and grey pinstriped suit trousers.

The Duchess of Cornwall

The dress had a floral embroidery trim (Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall smiled and waved at fans as she arrived on Friday wearing an ivory coat dress, decorated with floral embroidery, by Fiona Clare.

She completed the look with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.