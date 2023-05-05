Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A friend of King Charles suggested the new monarch would be horrified by the public pledging allegiance to him.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a close friend of the King, said the idea was “ill advised” and not something the monarch would have wanted.

“I can’t think of anything he would find more abhorrent,” Mr Dimbleby told the Today Programme.

The nation has been invited to pledge allegiance to the King for the first time (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“He’s never wanted to be revered. He’s never wanted anyone to pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.”

He added: “He wants, I think, to feel the people will share in the event and I don’t quite know how this might have happened.”

Lambeth Palace announced the new Homage of the People was introduced to allow “a chorus of millions of voices” to be “enabled for the first time in history to participate in this solemn and joyful moment.”

The Archbishop will call upon “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

Mr Dimbleby said it seems the initiative has come from the Archbishop “who is strongly evangelical.”

Night rehearsals for the coronation took place this week (PA Wire)

“I think it was well-intentioned, but rather ill-advised,” he added.

The invitation has been branded “an offensive and tone deaf gesture that holds the people in contempt” by the campaign group Republic.

The order of service at the coronation will read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

It will be followed by the playing of a fanfare.

Royal fans camping outside along the mall in preparation for the coronation (AFP/Getty)

The Homage of the People will replace the traditional Homage of Peers during which a long line of hereditary peers used to kneel and make a pledge to the monarch in person. The purpose of both oaths remains the same, however: to represent the pledge taker’s dedication to the monarch as the monarch is crowned.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop’s office, said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new.

Jonathan Dimbleby said the decision for the public to pledge allegiance is ‘ill-advised’ (EPA)

“That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.

“Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they’re watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud – this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King.”