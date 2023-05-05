✕ Close King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince and Princess of Wales went for a visit to The Dog and Duck pub in Soho after hopping on the Elizabeth line from Acton to Tottenham Court Road on Thursday afternoon (4 May).

Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted by crowds who cheered for them outside the pub, as they carried out the engagement ahead of the coronation.

It comes as police have said they will not stop anti-monarchy protests during the big day on Saturday 6 May unless the demonstrators cause “serious disruption” or break the law.

Meanwhile, many royal fans who want to watch the grand procession after the coronation ceremony in person may have to prepare for wet weather, as the Met Office has predicted rain and thunder in parts of the UK. London could see the warmest coronation in history, with highs of 19C in south London predicted.

On Wednesday morning (3 April), the monarch was spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children.

Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Queen Consort’s three grandsons. One of her grandsons, Gus Lopes, was spotted wearing a sling on his right arm during the rehearsals yesterday and reportedly broke his arm during a biking accident while on holiday.