King Charles shares health update on Queen Consort Camilla after she tests positive for Covid
It comes after Camilla was forced to cancel royal engagements in the West Midlands this week
King Charles has given an update on the Queen Consort’s health after she tested positive for Covid-19.
Camilla, was forced to cancel her engagements this week, including a visit to the West Midlands, after testing pisitive on Wednesday (15 February).
On Friday (17 February), Charles travelled alone to celebrate Milton Keynes’ new city status, during which he shared an update on his wife’s health during a brief walkabout.
According to a Hello! report, after meeting community representatives inside Church of Christ the Cornerstone, he stopped to talk to well-wisher Tazmin Farrington. Farrington asked about Camilla’s health, with Charles reportedly replying: “She’s getting better”.
As the King arrived in Milton Keynes, a group of protesters held up signs reading the words: “Not My King”. Charles reportedly continued his walkabout with the protests close by.
A protester, one of 20 anti-monarchists, shouted: “Why are you wasting money on a coronation, Charles?”. However, members of the public began singing “God Save the King” which drowned out other comments, according to the Press Association.
It comes after earlier reports Camilla was forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday (14 February) after contracting a “seasonal illness”.
She was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, to celebrate its centenary, and a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.
“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”
The Queen Consort is said to be in good spirits and resting, and is disappointed not to be able to fulfil her engagements.
The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies