King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s special coronation Tube message to play over weekend

The announcement will be played at every railway station across the UK and all Tube stations

Neil Lancefield
Friday 05 May 2023 08:01
King Charles and Queen Consort send message to Tube passengers for coronation

Train passengers on platforms across the UK are being reminded to “mind the gap” by King Charles III.

The monarch and Queen Consort Camilla have recorded an announcement which is being played between Friday and Monday at every railway station across the UK and all London Underground stations, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

In the message, the King begins by telling passengers: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend.”

Camilla then says: “Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.”

The message concludes with Charles adding: “And remember, please mind the gap.”

It was recorded at Highgrove earlier this year by the audio team from Transport for London.

Warnings to “mind the gap” are common at London Underground stations.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “The coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message.

Charles, then-Prince of Wales, is shown how to drive a London Underground tube train during a visit to Bombardier Transportation, where he toured the facilities and met employees working on London Underground tube trains, on February 24, 2012

(Getty Images)

“It’s wonderful that Their Majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment.”

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Our station colleagues are pulling out all the stops to welcome people to London for the coronation and it’s fantastic that they will also be welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: “With less than one day to go before the coronation, we look forward to hosting Londoners and visitors from across the globe.

“We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in