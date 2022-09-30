Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Royal Mint releases first official coins featuring King Charles III

The 50-pence coin featuring the new monarch is created by British sculptor Martin Jennings

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 30 September 2022 07:19
Comments

(RELATED) King Charles pictured with red box for the first time

The Royal Mint has released the first official coins featuring King Charles III, which will go out in circulation from December.

The Royal Mint on Friday said that the 50-pence coins featuring the new monarch have been created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and have been personally approved by Charles.

“We expect customers will start to be able to receive the commemorative range from October and then we expect the 50p memorial circulating coin to be appearing in people’s change probably from December,” Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint was quoted as saying to PA.

In keeping with royal tradition, the coin features the king’s face to the left, the opposite direction to the coin featuring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker from the Royal Mint museum.

Recommended

“Dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service,” he added of the portrait.

Royal Mint released 50p coin featuring King Charles III

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the monarch’s effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive officer of the Royal Mint.

The Mint will release a commemorative coin range on 3 October to commemorate the life and legacy of the former monarch.

Created by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint, it will form part of a wider memorial coin collection.

Even after the new coins come into circulation, all UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

“Her Late Majesty ruled with heart and devotion for 70 years, and this memorial collection commemorates her remarkable legacy as Britain’s longest-serving monarch,” Ms Jessopp said.

“To ensure everyone can hold a piece of history in their hand, the 50p will also enter circulation in the UK.”

Recommended

Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

(Additional reporting by agencies)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in