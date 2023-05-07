Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared behind-the-scenes footage from the coronation of King Charles III.

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on 6 May, Prince William and Kate took to social media to thank those who made the historic event possible. “What. A. Day,” the royal couple captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

The video showed sweet moments of the Waleses and their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four – from their time at the coronation. The clip began with their only daughter dressed in her white Alexander McQueen dress and cape sporting a wide smile, before the family hopped into cars to take them to Westminster Abbey.

The clip went on to show highlights from the King’s coronation, such as the procession to Buckingham Palace, the royal family standing on the balcony, and the flypast. The clip ended with the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla waving at crowds.

On 7 May, the official social media account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared another candid video of preparations for the coronation concert later Sunday evening. Prince William was seen laughing with concert staff as they tested equipment for the extravagant show. In the video, a voiceover said: “OK, Prince of Wales. Let’s start your rehearsal.”

The father of three then walked out onto the stage and stood in front of a microphone, where he is set to make a speech in Windsor later tonight, before the video ended.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday with their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in tow. Their eldest son, Prince George, was a Page of Honour for the King.

The Waleses children shared a number of sweet sibling moments throughout their grandfather’s ceremony, including holding hands and chatting inside the Abbey. Kate Middleton and her daughter even wore matching headpieces for the occasion.

The coronation weekend is in full swing, with a star-studded coronation concert to be staged at Windsor Castle at 8pm GMT (3pm EST) and broadcasted live on the BBC. The concert will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property.

Performances include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

Ahead of Sunday night’s concert, Prince William and Princess Kate were seen greeting fans congregating for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle. The couple shook hands with the crowd on The Long Walk in Windsor as William told one group of well-wishers: “Enjoy the concert tonight.”

Meanwhile, thousands of street parties have been taking place across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Follow for live updates from the coronation.