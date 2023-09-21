King Charles France visit – Charles and Camilla at lavish state banquet with Macron after Elysée Palace visit
State visit comes six months after widespread rioting in France forced trip to be postponed
Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and other celebrities join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at a lavish state banquet as part of their three-day state visit to France, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting.
The royals, who are the guests of honour, were accompanied by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, who are hosting Wednesday evening’s black-tie affair in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.
Both the King and Mr Macron addressed an array of British and French stars, including Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba. The King spoke movingly about his mother's ties to France as he told of the "firm friendship" between the nations at the state banquet in Paris.
The 160 guests dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.
Earlier, after a spectacular ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where the monarch laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Charles and Camilla joined President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in greeting crowds of wellwishers waiting along the Champs-Elysees, before later arriving at the Elysée Palace.
The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country. It was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.
In pictures: Lavish state banquet where Charles and Camilla are guests of honour
Charles tells of ‘firm friendship’ between nations at state banquet
Speaking at the state banquet, the King also said relations between the UK and France have not always been "straightforward", but went on to stress the unity between the nations.
Charles went on to mention the importance of Britain working with France to tackle climate change.
He went on: "Mr President, in all of this we can rely on our firm friendship, which is renewed and reinvigorated with each new generation.
"I would like, if you would allow me, to raise a toast to President and Madame Macron and to the French people, as well as to our entente cordiale - a sustainable alliance.
"Whatever lies ahead, may it endure, faithful and constant, for centuries to come."
Well-known faces of English football, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, ex-Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Patrick Vieira, who played for Arsenal and managed Crystal Palace, were also in attendance.
Guests dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.
Camilla dazzled in a midnight blue silk crepe dress and matching cape by Dior, and wore sapphire and diamonds inherited from the late Queen.
Celebrities join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles
Celebrities including Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday 20 September.
The monarch has made a state visit to Paris and Bordeaux six months after his trip had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.
Charles and Camilla were the guests of honour at a black-tie state banquet hosted by Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors on Wednesday night.
French-British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg was also on the star-studded guest list alongside Grant and Jagger.
Oliver Browning reports:
Charles speaks movingly about his mother’s ties to France
The King has spoken movingly about his mother's ties to France as he told of the "firm friendship" between the nations at the state banquet in Paris.
Charles told the president: "Your generosity of spirit brings to mind how my family and I were so greatly moved by the tributes paid in France to my mother, the late Queen, whose funeral took place one year ago yesterday.
"Mr President, among the many profoundly moving gestures here, the flying of the Union flag at the Elysee was particularly poignant.
"Your words, at that time, meant a great dealt to us too. You said that she had touched your hearts - and it was she who held France in the greatest affection, as, of course, did my grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
"My parents' first official visit together was to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding.
"By all accounts, they made quite a splash, dancing till the early hours at the glamourous Chez Carrere in the Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by Edith Piaf.
"I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born - La Vie En Rose is one of my favourite songs to this day."
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s day so far
The pair arrived at the Elysee together by car, closely followed by the Queen and the president's wife Brigitte Macron.
The couples exchanged pleasantries as they stood at the end of a red carpet in the palace courtyard, laughing together. Mr Macron appeared particularly animated, chatting with the gathered media.
As they entered Mr Macron's lavishly decorated office, Charles jokingly asked if the waiting photographers were always there.
The King and president left the building, deep in conversation, to plant an oak tree which was also given by Mr Macron.
Camilla wore a dusky pink, wool crepe coat-dress by Fiona Clare, and a pink beret-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.
The couple had earlier landed at Paris Orly airport, where they were greeted with a guard of honour from an officer and 20 guardsmen of the Republican Guard, which is part of the French National Gendarmerie.
They then attended a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe in the centre of the capital.
Charles symbolically lit the monument's eternal flame, which burns in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars. It was the first time in 30 years the ceremony has been included in a state visit.
Charles and Camilla were seen exchanging warm words with Mr and Mrs Macron throughout the ceremony.
The French and British national anthems were played and there was a flypast by the Patrouille de France and Red Arrows before the couples travelled down the Champs Elysees by car.
In Pictures: Guests arriving at Versailles Palace for state banquet
Guests arrive at Versailles Palace for state banquet
On Wednesday evening, Charles and Camilla will be guests of honour at a black tie state banquet hosted by the Macrons in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors.
Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.
Watch: Macron welcomes Charles to France with touching video
Emmanuel Macron has welcomed King Charles III to France with a touching video tribute.
Charles originally intended to make the trip in March but was forced to postpone due to nationwide protests over unpopular pension reform.
His three-day state visit began on Wednesday 20 September and is meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp.
“You visited as a prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome,” Mr Macron tweeted the morning of his arrival, alongside a short video recounting some of Charles’ previous visits.
Queen Camilla has made the trip to France alongside her husband.
Oliver Browning reports:
