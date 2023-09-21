✕ Close Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and other celebrities join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at a lavish state banquet as part of their three-day state visit to France, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting.

The royals, who are the guests of honour, were accompanied by President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, who are hosting Wednesday evening’s black-tie affair in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron addressed an array of British and French stars, including Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba. The King spoke movingly about his mother's ties to France as he told of the "firm friendship" between the nations at the state banquet in Paris.

The 160 guests dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.

Earlier, after a spectacular ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where the monarch laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Charles and Camilla joined President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in greeting crowds of wellwishers waiting along the Champs-Elysees, before later arriving at the Elysée Palace.

The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country. It was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.