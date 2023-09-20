King Charles France visit – Charles and Camilla arrive at Elysée Palace with Macron before lavish state dinner
Trip comes six months after riots in France forced state visit to be postponed
Related video: Thousands of police deployed during unrest over pension reforms
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Elysée Palace as part of their three-day state visit to France, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting.
After a spectacular ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where the monarch laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Charles and Camilla joined President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in greeting crowds of wellwishers waiting along the Champs-Elysees.
This evening, the four are expected at the Palace of Versailles for a black-tie dinner alongside an array of British and French stars including Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba. Mr Macron is said to be pulling out all the stops and an English blue cheese and lobster will feature on the menu.
The trip got off to a windy start as Queen Camilla had to hold onto her hat as she stepped off the plane before they were welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Berne, diplomats and guardsmen.
The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country.
The overseas tour in March was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.
Who is on the star-studded Versailles guest list?
President Macron is hosting an extravagent black-tie banquet for the King and Queen tonight to mark the first day of their three-day state trip.
On the guest-list of 150 guests are some famous faces. Here’s a round-up, as reported in The Mail.
Rock n Roll legend, 80-year-old Mick Jagger
Bernard Arnault, worth an estimated £178 billion who is head of LVMX luxury goods competitor which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, 73, will join the guests.
Iconic British actor, Hugh Grant, 63, who owns a house in France, will be in attendance of the royal soirée.
Tree planting
Once the King and President have exchanged gifts, the leaders will plant trees in a tradition started by the late Queen, report the Telegraph.
Le Menu
A lavish banquet is to be held in the Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles tonight to celebrate the arrival of Charles and Camilla.
Here is what’s on the menu, as reported by The Mail.
Starter: Blue lobster and pot crab with a veil of fresh almonds and peppermint
Main Course: Bresse chicken with corn and a porcini mushroom gratin
Cheese: 30-month-old Comté, Stichelton English blue
Desert: Isfahan Persian macaroon
The gourmet dishes will be cooked by a star-studded selection of top chefs, including Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars.
For drinks, the world leaders will enjoy wines costing over £400 a bottle, including Pol Roger Cuvée Winston Churchill 2013 Champagne, report The Mail.
Reactions amongst the crowds
Tourists line the Parisian streets as they watch the royal spectacle unfold as King Charles and Queen Camilla begin their three-day state visit.
Rozalie Zackova, a 28-year-old Czech who works in marketing in Paris told Reuters: “I like the royal family, because it’s something out of reach, it makes you dream, they have a special status. And also for the gossip!”
Her colleague Siham Bakali, 31, less fascinated by the king, said to Reuters she mostly wanted to see the flyover of both nations.
Joseph Gavois, 79, retired, said to Reuters: “I’ve come to see the king of England, because he’s paying us a visit and we should salute him. It’s an honour he’s doing us!
But Gavois complained that with so much security, he was unable to see the royal couple very well when they drove past him.
Parisian woman hits back at those sceptical about the visit
France is a nation notoriously wary of monarchs, but lots of Parisians have warmed to the arrival of the King and Queen.
“I’ve never seen a king parade on the Champs-Elysees!” 62-year-old employee Marie-Noëlle Ahanso said as they drove by.
“People will talk, people will complain (about the expense). But he’s worthy of being received at Versailles, I don’t see what the problem is. What’s more, he’s an environment-focused king, he doesn’t eat foie gras. In any case, the French complain all the time!”
In Pictures: The first day so far
The leaders to exchange rare gifts
King Charles will present President Macron with special gifts, including Voltaire’s Lettres sur les Anglais - a series of essays written by Voltaire based on his experiences living in Great Britain.
He will also give the King a gold coin minted with his drawing, and a painting of Queen Victoria, report the Telegraph.
What’s on the menu for the gourmet banquet?
France, the official country of fromage, will pay homage to their guest country and will put a British blue cheese on the menu.
Fitting with the blue theme, blue lobster also features on the menu.
The state dinner will take place in the spectacular Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles and the guests will wear black-tie.
Charles and Camilla arrive at Elysées Palace
The King and Queen have arrived at Elysées Palace before they head to the Palace of Versailles for a black-tie dinner.
Blue lobster and a selection of French and English cheeses will feature on the gourmet menu.
More than 150 guests have been invited to the banquet, including British actor Hugh Grant, rock star Mick Jagger, former Arsenal football coach Arsene Wenger, French soccer star Didier Drogba, as well as French billionaire Bernard Arnault.
Charles and Camilla will attend glitzy black tie banquet
Charles and Camilla will be guests of honour at a grand black- tie state banquet hosted by Mr and Mrs Macron in the splendour of the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.
Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.
Celebrity guests who have confirmed their attendance include Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and former French football coach Arsene Wenger.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies