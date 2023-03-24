✕ Close King Charles visit to France postponed amid widespread retirement age protests

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

French authorities feared the safety of King Charles would not be guaranteed on a trip around France coinciding with violent protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

A three-day state visit was postponed at Mr Macron’s urging after security forces grew concerned over the King’s “habit of impromptu handshakes, and talking to ordinary people whenever he could”, a source who was involved in the planning of the trip told The Independent.

The King was due to arrive with the Queen Consort in Paris on Sunday, staying until Wednesday before moving on to Germany; an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron, who has sought to position himself as Europe’s de facto leader.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort ”greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Mr Macron’s plan to raise the state pension age has unleashed a wave of fury in France. Over 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide.