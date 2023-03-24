✕ Close Bordeaux town hall set on fire in French pension reform protests

King Charles has postponed a state visit to France at Emmanuel Macron’s urging as violent protests rage against the French president’s pension reforms.

“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British government to postpone the visit,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The King was due to arrive with the Queen Consort in Paris on Sunday for a three day trip before moving on to Germany; an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron, who has sought to position himself as Europe’s de facto leader.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort ”greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Mr Macron’s plan to raise the state pension age has unleashed a wave of fury in France. Over 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide.