Liveupdated1679658251

King Charles news – live: Monarch postpones Paris visit as French protests rage

Emmanuel Macron asked King to stay away as pension riots take over streets in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon

Liam James
Friday 24 March 2023 11:44
Comments
Bordeaux town hall set on fire in French pension reform protests

King Charles has postponed a state visit to France at Emmanuel Macron’s urging as violent protests rage against the French president’s pension reforms.

“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British government to postpone the visit,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The King was due to arrive with the Queen Consort in Paris on Sunday for a three day trip before moving on to Germany; an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron, who has sought to position himself as Europe’s de facto leader.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort ”greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Mr Macron’s plan to raise the state pension age has unleashed a wave of fury in France. Over 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide.

1679656845

King Charles postpones Paris trip amid pension riots

King Charles's state visit to France has been postponed after French president Emmanuel Macron asked the British government to do so, the British prime minister's office said, amid widespread rioting in Paris and elsewhere over pension reforms.

“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British government to postpone the visit,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

King’s visit to France postponed as protests continue over Macron pension reforms

King ‘greatly looks forward to opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found’, says Palace

Liam James24 March 2023 11:20
1679658131

Police and protesters clash over pension reform

Last night saw violent clashes on the streets of cities across France, as protesters call for Emmanuel Macron to reconsider his planned raising of the pension age from 62 to 64.

Paris

Riot police scuffle with a protester during a rally in Paris

(AP)

Lyon

Protesters run in tear gas during a demonstration in Lyon, central France

(AP)

Bordeaux

French Republican Security Corps officers hold a street as fire rages nearby

(AFP/Getty)

Rennes

A protester throws a tear gas grenade back at riot police in Rennes, western France

(AFP/Getty)

Nantes

A masked protester covers their face amid tear gas in Nantes, western France

(Reuters)
Liam James24 March 2023 11:42
1679657526

Palace says King ‘looking forward’ to trip

Buckingham Palace put out the following statement: “The King and The Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.

“Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

Charles and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit, from next Wednesday to Friday, and it is understood the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.

Liam James24 March 2023 11:32

