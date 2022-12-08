Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The King wished volunteers and members of the public a “Happy Christmas” ahead of attending an advent service in central London, as royal fans tuned into the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.

Charles met with representatives and beneficiaries of local initiatives before unveiling a plaque at the King’s House community hub in King’s Cross on Thursday morning.

The monarch then greeted the cheering crowds gathered on Pentonville Road outside as he made his way to the nearby Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church for an advent service.

The visit came just after the first three episodes of Meghan and Harry’s six-part Netflix documentary were released at 8am.

Charles was joined by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as well as the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally and Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London Anba Angaelos as they spoke to volunteers from groups like Growing Hope, Little Haven, Open Doors and the Prison Ministry/London City Mission in King’s House.

The monarch also unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit, joking: “Are you sure you want a plaque?”

He then told the room: “Can I wish everyone as blessed a Christmas as possible to you all. And I’m so impressed by every wonderful things that have happened in every corner of the building and it’s wonderful that you take such trouble and make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“So I can only thank you, rather inadequately, for that.”

Among the volunteers and beneficiaries, Charles spoke to Fariborz Shakourizah, 29, a refugee from Iran who takes part in The Refugee and Asylum Seeker Café local initiative.

Mr Shakourizah told the PA news agency that the King asked how long it took for him to get asylum in the UK, to which he answered: “Over seven years”.

“He also asked how I get in touch with my family. I said I get in touch with them through video calls and WhatsApp,” the 29-year-old said, before adding that it is “quite special” to meet the King.

Charles arrives for a reception with Christian Communities at King’s House (PA) (PA Wire)

As Charles left the building, he paused to watch a choir from the local all girls Elizabeth Garrett Anderson school sing “What If” by India Arie in the entrance.

He then stopped to greet crowds of people taking pictures on the street and wished more people a “very Happy Christmas” as he walked to the Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church for an advent service.

On arrival, Reverend Dr Getachew Zergaw welcomed the King, who could be seen smiling and waving as the congregation stood and applauded.

Charles sang along and tapped his foot as a band played an energetic gospel-style rendition of “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” by the King’s Cross Church band.

The King’s visit came in the immediate wake of the first three parts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary, in which the couple covered topics like their early relationship, the media intrusion, Meghan confronting the “formality” of the royal family as an American and Harry growing up without his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.