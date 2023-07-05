King Charles III to be presented with Scottish crown jewels at lavish ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of military personnel will march through Edinburgh ahead of a special ceremony where the new King and Queen will be formally presented with the Scottish crown jewels.

On Wednesday (5 July), the King will receive a crown, a sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems – known collectively as the Honours of Scotland – during a service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral.

More than 700 members of the Armed Forces will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile ahead of the ceremony drawn from the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

You can watch the ceremony live on The Independent’s YouTube channel here.

The procession will be led by Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, alongside personnel from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Army Cadet Force.

The ceremony itself will feature personnel from across the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS), and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.

Musicians from across the Armed Forces will also take part in the event and will include personnel from Royal Marines Band Scotland, Band SCOTS and Pipes and Drums from the Army and RAF.

A tri-service Guard of Honour will receive Their Majesties’ and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of the service.

Following the ceremony, the King and Queen will be received by another a Guard of Honour before 12 Regiment Royal Artillery fire a 21-gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.

King Charles will receive a crown, a sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems, known collectively as the Honours of Scotland (PA)

The RAF Red Arrows will also fly over the Royal Mile past the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle later in the day subject to weather.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said ahead of the service: “Scotland’s Armed Forces will play a key role in the service to present The King and Queen with the Honours of Scotland. It is right and fitting that they do.

“Having been such a crucial part of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, they will now be central to this important moment for King Charles. I very much look forward to seeing our military personnel at their very best.”

Service personnel last took part in the presentation of the Honours of Scotland in 1953, when they were presented to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The presentation of the Honours of Scotland marks the dedication of the King and Queen in Scotland and has origins dating back to the 1800s, when they were presented to King George IV.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Today is a historic day for Scotland and a proud day for the hundreds of service personnel involved who will be at the forefront of the occasion, showcasing their world-class drill and ceremonial duties once again.

“The Armed Forces have a strong and deep-rooted connection to Scotland, so it is only fitting that they lead the formal proceedings of the day in such a spectacular way.”