Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon to cheer on British tennis players

The biggest tennis tournament of the year officially begun on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon throughout the week.

Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court.

British No 1s Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year, and Katie Boulter are scheduled to get their campaigns underway.

Eager spectators may be in for some scattered showers and have been warned to pack rain jackets and umbrellas as the championships get underway.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

On Monday’s event, US actor and singer Idina Menzel attended Wimbledon with her Wicked co-star Simon Adkins. Award-winning producer and director Krishnendu Majumdar was also seated with producer Richard Yee.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Today, the Princess of Wales is in attendance at the event.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012 to watch Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the second day of Wimbledon 2023.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales a Wimbledon on Tuesday (PA)

Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon today in a bright mint green blazer.

Prince Michael of Kent

Britain Prince Michael (AP)

Prince Michael of Kent, the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is on the guest list for the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.

His father is Prince George, Duke of Kent, the younger brother of Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. Prince Michael of Kent is 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne.

David and Samatha Cameron

David and Samantha Cameron (PA)

The former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha are on today’s guest list for the Royal Box.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is an Iranian-British dual citizen who was detained in Iran from early 2016 as part of a long running dispute between Britain and Iran. She was released in March 2022.

Natalie and Zafar Rusdie

Natalie and Zafar Rusdie (PA)

Zafar Rushdie is the son ofnovelist Salman Rushdie, best known for authoring The Satanic Verses. Natalie, Zafar’s wife, is a classically trained jazz singer.

Rodger Federer

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

The former Men’s Singles Champion, who retired from tennis in 2022, is on today’s guest list for the Royal Box. His parents Robbie and Lynette will also be in attendance.