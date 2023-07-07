Wimbledon order of play and Saturday’s schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Boulter is the last Brit standing in the singles at Wimbledon and her mouth-watering clash with reigning champion Elena Rybakina highlights a stacked Saturday at the All England Club.

Friday was a dark day for Brits in the men’s singles draw as Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady all fell by the wayside to leave Boulter as the final home hope – although a clash against powerful Rybakina is a significant obstacle as she looks to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Elsewhere at SW19, men’s No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will look to follow up his straight-sets victory over Alexandre Muller on Friday with another over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 24 hours later as the first match on Centre Court, with an intriguing clash between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu following before Boulter vs Rybakina as the headline act.

Court 1 will see the likes of men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev and women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka in action while Alex Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini provides a fascinating finale to the day’s play on that court in a contest that could go either way. There are plenty of big names such as Murray-conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas and two-time champion Petra Kvitova on the outside courts, with Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov also sure to attract the discerning tennis fan on Court 2.

Here is Saturday’s intended order of play:

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START (8:30 ET)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Nicolas Jarry (CHI) [25]

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

3. Katie Boulter (GBR) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

2. Anna Blinkova v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Laslo Djere (SRB) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

3. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21]

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [31] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

3. Anastasia Potapova [22] v Mirra Andreeva

COURT 12 - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Tommy Paul (USA) [16]

2. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Madison Keys (USA) [25]

3. Liam Broady (GBR) / Jonny O’Mara (GBR) v Francisco Cabral (POR) / Rafael Matos (BRA)

4. Jamie Murray (GBR) / Taylor Townsend (USA) v Jan Zielinski (POL) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) [3]

5. Christopher Eubanks (USA) / J.J. Wolf (USA) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Dalma Galfi (HUN) v Ekaterina Alexandrova [21]

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

3. Victoria Azarenka / Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [14] v Cristina Bucsa (ESP) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

4. Robert Galloway (USA) / Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Marcos Giron (USA) / Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)

Not Before: 6:00pm

5. Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) v Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Heather Watson (GBR)

For the full order of play, click here