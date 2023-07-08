✕ Close Paula Badosa forced to correct interviewer who claims she 'won' Wimbledon match

Andy Murray questioned whether he has the motivation to return to Wimbledon next year after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitisipas on Centre Court ended his hopes at the Championships.

Tsitsipas edged a two-day thriller to leave Murray crushed after the 36-year-old led by two sets to one on Thursday night, before the match was suspended due to the Wimbledon curfew.

With Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady also being knocked out on Friday, it leaves Katie Boulter as the last home player in the draw heading into the weekend. The British No 1 faces last year’s champion Elena Rybakina in the match of the day on Centre Court this evening.

Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur are also in action on another packed day of play, with an intriguing battle between Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini highlighting the schedule on Court One. Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.