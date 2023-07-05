✕ Close Gemma Collins meets Queen Camilla at royal palace's animal ball

The King and Queen will be formally presented with the Scottish crown jewel today (Wednesday 5 June) as hundreds of military personnel gear up to march through Edinburgh ahead of the special ceremony.

Charles III will receive a crown, a sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems – known collectively as the Honours of Scotland – during a service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral.

More than 700 members of the Armed Forces will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile ahead of the ceremony drawn from the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

The procession will be led by Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, alongside personnel from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Army Cadet Force.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said ahead of the service: “Scotland’s Armed Forces will play a key role in the service to present The King and Queen with the Honours of Scotland. It is right and fitting that they do.”

You can watch the ceremony live on The Independent’s YouTube channel here.