Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King Charles shown wearing bracelet from indigenous Amazon leader in new portrait

Artist Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s warmth and sensitivity in the oil painting

Laura Elston
Wednesday 29 March 2023 12:38
Artist Alastair Barford said his new portrait of the King depicts his ‘warmth’ and ’empathy’ and shows him wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader (Alastair Barford/Illustrated London News/PA)
Artist Alastair Barford said his new portrait of the King depicts his ‘warmth’ and ’empathy’ and shows him wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader (Alastair Barford/Illustrated London News/PA)

A new portrait of King Charles III depicts his “warmth” and “empathy” and shows him wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader, the artist has said.

Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s “sensitivity” in the oil painting, with the inclusion of the bracelet a nod to his environmental campaigning.

The picture was commissioned by the Illustrated London News for its special coronation edition, which is on sale from Thursday.

Charles did not sit for the portrait, but Barford attended a biodiversity reception at Buckingham Palace and spent around an hour and a half observing the King as he greeted guests.

He said of his work: “I wanted it to be more about the man and less about the role so I was trying to capture something of a warmth and an empathy which I saw in his interactions with those people when I was there.

Recommended

“I felt that there was a sort of a sensitivity.”

Charles was presented with a necklace made from seeds – symbolic of an alliance between the King and indigenous people – and a bracelet by Domingo Peas, leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, at the Palace reception in February.

Barford said: “I thought it was really nice to leave the bracelet in as a nod to the event and a nod to his interest in environmental matters.”

The artist, from Bridport in Dorset, was also commissioned by Illustrated London News to paint the late Queen in 2015.

Portrait of King Charles III by Alastair Barford (c) Illustrated London News. The Illustrated Coronation Edition is published by Illustrated London News and is on sale though leading supermarkets and WH Smith from 30 March

(PA)

It comes after the King and Queen Consortare set to visit Germany from Wednesday to Friday, following the cancellation of their trip to France due to civil unrest in the country.

The royal couple were due to begin Charles’ first state visit as King on Sunday but the trip was postponed after scores of people protested on the streets across France, resulting in hundreds of arrests and injuries to both police and civillians.

Recommended

French president Emmanuel Macron said the visit will likely be rescheduled for the beginning of summer.

Charles and Camilla are proceeding with their visit to Berlin as planned.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in