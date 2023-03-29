Prince Harry – latest court news: Privacy battle continues as King in Germany for first state visit
Charles did not meet Harry while the two were in London
The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Germany for the start of their first state visit which has been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of their European tour.
Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will be the backdrop later for Charles and Camilla’s official welcome to Germany, the first time the landmark has been used to welcome any visiting head of state.
It comes as Prince Harry on Tuesday accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.
The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.
Harry did not attend the third day of the hearing today.
Voices: I’m an artist who paints in blood – this is why I’m so angry with Prince Harry
I am an anti-war artist and a former Soviet soldier. I reject Harry’s comments about killing people as though they are pieces on a chessboard, writes Andrei Molodkin.
I am drenching St Paul’s Cathedral in Royal Blood – the UK’s Royal Coat of Arms filled with the blood of Afghan people who have not forgotten the illegal war on their land and who are against Harry’s comments about his desensitised killings.
Opinion: I’m an artist who uses blood – this is why I’m angry with Prince Harry
I reject the Duke of Sussex’s comments about killing people as though they are pieces on a chessboard
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have a “paternal and protective” friendship with the Duke of Sussex, the singer’s husband has said.
The couple are part of a group – along with Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley – bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.
The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
The men are bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering
Prince Harry’s two words of advice for media on second day of High Court hearing
Prince Harry had just two words of advice for reporters who had gathered outside the High Court ahead of his arrival.
The prince is one of a group of high-profile individuals who have accused the Daily Mail publishers of privacy breaches.
In a witness statement, he accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him about the alleged phone hacking.
As he walked into the building for the second day of the preliminary hearing, he addressed the reporters and said: “Stay dry.”
Prince Harry’s two words of advice for media on second day of High Court hearing
Prince Harry had just two words of advice for reporters who had gathered outside the High Court ahead of his arrival. The prince is one of a group of high-profile individuals who have accused the Daily Mail publishers of privacy breaches. In a witness statement, he accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him about the alleged phone hacking. As he walked into the building for the second day of the preliminary hearing, he addressed the reporters and said: “Stay dry.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Prince Harry’s relationship with the press used to be ‘mutually parasitic’ – now it’s openly antagonistic
Up on the third floor, in the strip-lit, pine-clad bowels of the Royal Courts of Justice there’s a sign on the door of Court 76 that says “Sussex and Others”. You could be forgiven for thinking you’d got lost in a very sterile beer festival or a Shakespearean costume store, Tom Peck writes.
On Monday, Court 76 broke all attendance records for a pre-trial hearing, at least in the view of its presiding judge Mr Justice Nicklin. Elton John and David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence, Sadie Frost and of course Sussex himself all lined up to listen to interminable legal argument that will cost you about £800 an hour just to pay someone to understand for you.
Day two, by contrast, was for the diehards, and Sussex – also known as Prince Harry – is going to be dying very hard indeed. This is only a pre-trial hearing in his action against the publishers of the Daily Mail, over breaches of privacy and the illegal gathering of information (chiefly by private investigators), which Associated Newspapers denies. It is the sort of thing that the rich and famous rarely bother with, but arguably, it’s certainly bothering the most famous person in the world right now.
Harry’s relationship with the press isn’t parasitic, it’s antagonistic | Tom Peck
Day two in court was for the diehards, and Sussex – also known as Prince Harry – is going to be dying very hard indeed
In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Germany on first state visit
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visited the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin this afternoon, after being greeted by Germany’s president at Brandenburg Gate.
The royal tour is the King’s first state visit, having postponed a trip to France due to widespread political protests.
Germany’s president welcome Charles and Camilla in Berlin
In the shadow of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate - a national symbol of peace and unity - Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and wife Elke Budenbender formally welcomed the King and Queen Consort.
The foursome posed for the waiting photographers with the famous landmark in the background before the national anthems of Germany and the UK were played.
The King inspected a guard of honour, accompanied by the president, before Charles, Camilla, the German statesman and his wife went on a brief walkabout meeting people waiting behind nearby crash barriers.
Charles and Camilla touch down in Germany at start of first state visit
The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Germany for the start of their first state visit - a three-day tour of one of the EU’s leading nations.
Charles and Camilla said in a joint statement, released on their official Twitter account, it was a “great joy” to be able to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”.
The couple were greeted by a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by two fighter jets after they emerged from the ministerial plane Voyager and paused at the top of the steps.
As a mark of respect two Typhoon jets escorted the plane carrying the King and Queen Consort, their entourage and a large number of media for a period as it approached Berlin-Brandenburg Government Airport.
The trip has been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of the European tour, which was shelved by President Emmanuel Macron last Friday after violent nationwide protests against the French leader’s retirement age reforms.
The decision was made amid reports the King may have been targeted during further demonstrations planned by protestors to coincide with the visit.
“Ahead of our first state visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special,” the King and his wife said in their joint statement.
“It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.”
King Charles III keeps eye on prize after tour starts late
Britain’s new king will make his debut on the world stage Wednesday, three days later and 550 miles (885 kilometers) northeast of where he had intended.
Although King Charles III will be greeted with a hearty “willkommen” in Berlin rather than “bienvenue” in Paris, his goals remain the same: to cement Britain’s improving relations with Europe and show that he can help the U.K. win hearts and minds abroad just as his mother did so successfully for seven decades.
But the decision to cancel the first leg of his trip due to protests over planned pension changes in France may make it harder for Charles to make his mark during his first big international mission as monarch. And first impressions matter as Charles, 74, prepares for his coronation on May 6.
King Charles III keeps eye on prize after tour starts late
Britain’s new king will make his debut on the world stage Wednesday, three days later and 550 miles (885 kilometers) northeast of where he had intended
Watch live as King Charles and Camilla arrive in Berlin in overseas debut
Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla, arrive in Berlin for his first overseas state visit as monarch.
The first leg of the King’s trip to France was cancelled due to ongoing protests over controversial pension reform.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier will welcome Charles and Camilla at the historic Brandenburg Gate.
On Thursday, the King is expected to deliver a speech to the Bundestag, the German parliament, and meet with chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Watch live as King Charles and Camilla arrive in Berlin in overseas debut
Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla, arrive in Berlin for his first overseas state visit as monarch.
King arrives in Berlin
The King has arrived in Berlin for his first overseas state visit as monarch.
Their plane landed at the capital’s Brandenburg Airport.