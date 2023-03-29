✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for phone-tapping and privacy case

The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Germany for the start of their first state visit which has been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of their European tour.

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate will be the backdrop later for Charles and Camilla’s official welcome to Germany, the first time the landmark has been used to welcome any visiting head of state.

It comes as Prince Harry on Tuesday accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.

The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.

Harry did not attend the third day of the hearing today.