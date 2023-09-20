King Charles France visit – live: Paris to roll out red carpet for Charles and Camilla on rescheduled visit
Trip comes six months after riots in France forced state visit to be postponed
The King and Queen are set to make a state visit to France today, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting across the country.
French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be pulling out all the stops to welcome the royals with a packed schedule including a military remembrance ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and a lavish state banquet.
The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country.
Images of Bordeaux’s town hall set on fire by protesters, a few days before the trip was due to begin, were symbolic of the fury felt by some over Mr Macron’s reforms, and followed more than a week of daily protests.
The overseas tour in March was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.
The royal couple will arrive in Paris on Wednesday afternoon for the rescheduled visit and it is understood the programme for the state visit will remain broadly similar to events planned for the March trip.
Thursday’s itinerary
Here is a rundown of what the King, Queen and French President are expected to get up to tomorrow.
- First Charles will address French lawmakers at the Senate.
- He will later rejoin Macron in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year.
- Charles and Macron will also both attend a reception for British and French business leaders about financing climate-related and biodiversity projects.
Why was the first trip postponed?
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were supposed to visit France six months ago however, wide spread disruption across the country delayed the visit.
France descended into chaos as riots broke out when French President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A royal welcome
Wednesday
- Charles and Queen Camilla will be greeted by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at Paris-Orly airport, before heading to the city centre
- A spectacular ceremony will take place at the Arc de Triomphe, both nations’ and a wreath will be laid down at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as jet fighters of the Patrouille de France and Britain’s Red Arrows fly above.
- Macron and Charles will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the protection of biodiversity and global warming. They will also discuss issues such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and migration in Southern Italy.
- They will end the day with a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors of the Place of Versailles where 150 guests will be in attendance.
