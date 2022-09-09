Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Aberdeen Airport worker who comforted Prince Harry also greeted King Charles III as he boarded his flight back to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday morning, airport employee Phyllis Stuart could be seen accompanying Harry while he walked towards the plane in Scotland. Images showed Stuart patting the Duke of Sussex on the shoulder at the airport, as he smiled at her before stepping onto his flight.

Hours after her interaction with Harry, Stuart, who has been identified as the MD of a concierge service based at Aberdeen Airport, was seen greeting the King, who was heading onto his flight to Heathrow Airport. The images showed Stuart speaking to the royal and shaking his hand.

According to the DailyMail, Stuart has been a civil rights activist throughout her career, and has spoken about her passion for helping other people.

“I’ve been driven by a desire to do my very best for people,” she said, according to the outlet. “I’ve always loved going above and beyond to help people in a very personalised way, and I wanted to continue in the same sphere.”

Stuart also said that, following the passing of her father, who was “an airport fireman”, she wanted to “become an air hostess”.

“I couldn’t train in Aberdeen so did other things,” she added. “But I have ended up spending lots of time in and around the airport.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stuart has worked for British Airways for more than 27 years. Some of her positions have included Operational Duty Manager and Airport Delivery Manager.

Once he returned to London, the King was greeted by well-wishers gathered outside of Buckingham Palace. While he thanked people for their condolences, one woman leaned over to kiss Charles’ right hand while another kissed him on the cheek. Crowds also cheered for the new monarch, who was accompanied by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

Harry, who returned to London alone Friday morning, will be staying in the UK with his wife Meghan Markle until his grandmother’s funeral.

Prince Harry was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, whom he spoke with and at one stage placed his hand on her shoulder (Peter Summers/Getty Images)

On 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died “peacefully” at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne.

When contacted by The Independent, Stuart declined to comment.