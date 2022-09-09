Prince Harry arrives at Aberdeen Airport for flight back to London

Prince Harry could be seen boarding his flight to depart from Scotland for London on Friday, following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage shows the prince walking up to his plane at Aberdeen Airport, just hours after he rushed to Balmoral Castle on Thursday upon hearing news of Elizabeth II’s ill health.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex were already in the UK when concerns were raised for Her Majesty’s health.

Buckingham Palace announced the peaceful death of the Queen before the prince had reached Balmoral Castle.

