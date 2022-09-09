Prince Harry appears to comfort Aberdeen Airport worker as he leaves Balmoral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has been seen putting a comforting arm around an airport worker at Aberdeen Airport as he departed Scotland after leaving Balmoral on Friday morning.

The Duke of Sussex left the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands around 8.15am on Friday, after rushing to be with his grandmother, the Queen, before her death on Thursday evening.

Sadly, he arrived just hours after the official announcement of her passing had been made.

Harry stayed at Balmoral for 12 hours, arriving at Aberdeen International Airport at 9.20am on Friday morning.

Images show Harry dressed in a black suit, accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, who he can be seen talking to and, at one stage, placing an arm around.

The British Airways flight carrying the duke landed at London Heathrow Airport at 11.32am after completing its journey.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, returned to the UK on Saturday 3 September for the first time since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in June.

The couple intended to visit several charities “close to their hearts” during their stay, and also travelled to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle returned to the UK from the US to visit several charities (Aaron Chown/PA)

They were due to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening, where Harry was expected to make a speech, as the final engagement on their tour of Europe before returning to California.

After doctor’s expressed concern for the Queen’s health, however, the pair cancelled the engagement in order for Harry to join his family at Balmoral. Meghan remained in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge also remained at home in Windsor, while Prince William travelled to Scotland to join the royal family.

It is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the UK until the Queen’s funeral, a date for which is yet to be announced.

